Potter revolution set to continue as Barcelona ace primed for West Ham move

Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United acknowledges the fans as he is surrounded by bubbles ahead of the Premier League match between against Fulham. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Graham Potter’s revolution at West Ham is set to continue, with news that Barcelona ace, Ansu Fati, could be set for a move to East London.

At one point in his career, Man United made an £83.5m bid for Ansu, but since then his career has petered out.

Once the darling of the Camp Nou terraces and supposedly tipped to be the de facto successor to Lionel Messi, injuries and the pressure on his young shoulders have no doubt contributed to his fall from grace.

Ansu Fati could be set for West Ham switch

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona acknowledges the crowd prior to kick-off ahead of the La Liga EA Sports match against Sevilla. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Things are changing in East London after Julen Lopetegui’s disastrous reign, with news that Graham Potter wants Ben Chilwell as his first signing as well as potentially hoping to land a few more new faces before the closure of the January transfer window.

One of those is expected to be Fati, with Catalan outlet, Sport, suggesting that the Hammers could be rivalled by Tottenham to get the striker to sign on the dotted line.

Pundit accuses West Ham star of “unacceptable behaviour”!

It isn’t clear if any deal would be a loan or a permanent move, but one thing is clear and that’s Fati has no future in Barcelona.

He’s been left out of the last three squads by Hansi Flick, and that tells the player and his representatives beyond any doubt that he needs to look elsewhere for regular football.

Ansu Fati needs to increase his output

Ansu does have Premier League experience of course, spending a largely unsuccessful loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

During his time under Roberto De Zerbi, he managed a total of four goals and one assist in 27 games in all competitions (transfermarkt).

If he is to wear the claret and blue for the remainder of this season and beyond, he’ll certainly have to improve upon those numbers.

  1. Thanks fcuk spurs don’t need him but he is a levy signing n he’s injury prone so again fits in at spurs it’s time for change n only the fans can make it happen they need to boycott everyting spurs so easy to do but fans r too scared they miss something guess what u want n levy couldn’t give two shite about fans as long as yous r wasting ur money as he wont wasted money to make us better middle jan n only signed a keeper when cb cm winger n cf is more important n no where near another player

