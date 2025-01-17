“I have never talked with Arsenal” – Agent of striker denies Arsenal move

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking for a new striker in the market and they are ready to help Mikel Arteta challenge for the Premier League title once again this season.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal recently due to the poor form of Kai Havertz.

The long term injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus, who will be out for the remainder of the season, has made matters worse.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of strikers over the last year with Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic being the most prominent ones.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, while writing for GiveMeSport, has provided the latest update surrounding the rumours of Arsenal making a move for Sesko.

Elvis Basanovic, the agent of the Bundesliga striker, has slammed reports of Sesko being close to join Arsenal on a loan move.

In an interview, Basanovic has claimed that he has never talked with Arsenal and the attacker is not close to joining the Gunners.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko.

“Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is a RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that.”

He was asked about the interest from the Gunners and their Premier League rivals Chelsea, to which he said:

“RB Leipzig are the right people to ask these kinds of questions.”

Reports linking Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal have been denied

The Gunners have no chance of signing Benjamin Sesko in January even though the attacker is highly appreciated by the club.

RB Leipzig have made it clear that the striker is not for sale in January as they are having a difficult season because of injuries and they cannot allow the striker to leave the club.

Even though the Gunners would love to have someone like him in their team, they would have to wait till the summer transfer window for a move to sign him.

All the reports of a loan move to the North London club with an obligation to buy have been slammed by his agent which would break the heart of Arsenal fans.

The Gunners will have to now explore other options in the market and they do no have long left for that.

Another attacker being linked with a move to Arsenal is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.