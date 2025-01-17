Arsenal learn new price tag for Newcastle ace Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United shoots to score the second goal during the Premier League match against Wolves. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak remains a player in demand, but the Newcastle star is unlikely to be moving to Arsenal after his new transfer fee was revealed.

The Swedish attacker is in a rich vain of goalscoring form at the moment, having scored 12 goals in his last 10 games (WhoScored), and provided three assists.

That’s helped Eddie Howe’s side to power up the Premier League table, and the Magpies now find themselves in a healthy fourth position, just five points behind Arsenal in second.

Alexander Isak unlikely to move to Arsenal

Barcelona want Isak, but their own financial troubles will surely preclude them from even getting around the table to discuss a deal.

It had been reported that Arsenal would move for Isak in the summer, but as Sky Sports Pete Graves noted on the Transfer Talk podcast, that’s unlikely to happen now.

That’s because Graves said: ““There’s no chance (Isak will join Arsenal), £200m to start if they want to get (Newcastle) round the table.”

Given that it was initially believed that Isak might be available for somewhere between £100m-£150m, there is surely no way Arsenal – and probably any other club – would stretch to somewhere approaching the world record fee that Barcelona paid for Neymar.

Newcastle rumoured to be asking £200m for Alexander Isak

Graves is understood to be well connected at Newcastle, the club that he supporters, so what he’s said can be taken as gospel.

What that means of course is that all of the rumours about the player’s future can be put to bed, and he can get on with the business of doing what he does best – putting the ball in the back of the net.

If the Magpies needed a boost for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, it looks like they may have just got it.