Arsenal plot move for 11-goal Premier League star to solve striker crisis this month

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently going through an injury crisis with two of their attackers out with a long term injury.

Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury and he will be out for the remainder of the season while Bukayo Saka is still two months away from making his comeback after a hamstring tear.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled in front of goal recently with the Gunners failing to finish off the chances created by the midfielders.

Their matches against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, against Manchester United in the FA Cup and against Tottenham in the Premier League showed that a new, prolific attacker is needed at the club who can prove to be decisive in key moments.

Their only fit striker at the moment is Kai Havertz is who clearly struggling to perform and his finishing ability has been heavily criticised recently.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are exploring a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

The 28-year-old attacker has 18 months left in his contract at Brentford and he could be available at a bargain price.

Arsenal are desperate to make attacking signings this month

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for his teammate Bryan Mbuemo but signing him would be costly because of his age, interest from other clubs and how important he is to Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Wissa has been consistent this season, having scored 11 Premier League goals which is more than what Havertz and Jesus have scored for the Gunners this season.

He is a versatile player who can play across the front three and adding him to the squad this month could be prove to have the same impact at the club that the signing of Leandro Trossard had.

Wissa is a player who is brilliant at finishing and his pace and work rate make him the standout player at Brentford along with Mbuemo.

Arteta’s side face competition from Nottingham Forest to sign the attacker. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are chasing Champions League football this season and they could prove to be tough competitors for Arsenal in the race to sign Wissa.

Apart from Wissa, the Gunners have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

As per one report, the North London side have made a phone call to Manchester United to sign Marcus Rashford.