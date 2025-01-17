Report: Chelsea make enquiry to sign Man United star in January transfer window

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made inquiries about the availability of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this month, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Last summer, Chelsea provided Jadon Sancho with a way out of Old Trafford, striking a deal with United to sign the 24-year-old on an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Garnacho had appeared to fall out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim, but he has started in Man United’s recent victories over Arsenal and Southampton.

However, The Athletic reports that Chelsea have now held initial talks regarding the 20-year-old as they consider making a move this month.

Garnacho, a product of United’s youth system, has scored 23 goals in 116 appearances since his debut in 2022.

His sale would represent a pure profit for the club. Despite this, United’s head coach Amorim has expressed his intention to keep Garnacho and has recently praised his adaptation to the team’s style.

Nevertheless, given United’s difficult financial situation, almost every player is reportedly up for sale.

Man United are open to offers for the 20-year-old but recently turned down a £40 million bid from Napoli.

The Italian club are eager to sign Garnacho as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Garnacho has been impressive for Man United this season, having scored eight goals and provided five assists.

As per Ornstein, conversations regarding the 20-year-old Argentinian international remain at an early stage.

Man United would be taking a huge risk if they sell Garnacho

The 20-year-old is a talented player and he has shown that in his time at Old Trafford.

He was one of their best players last season and helped the club win the FA Cup final against Manchester City last season by scoring a goal.

Man United may live to regret this decision if they end up selling Garnacho to Chelsea. It would not only make one of their rivals stronger but Garnacho has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in future in his position.

