Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Everton are preparing to hold talks with Chelsea about potential loan moves for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Merseyside club are actively exploring the loan market and plan to ask about both players’ availability during the January transfer window.

Dewsbury-Hall’s stint at Chelsea has not gone as expected since his summer move from Leicester City, where he reunited with former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Palace set to launch bid for defender after Chalobah’s exit!

Meanwhile, Chilwell has seen limited action this season, featuring only for just 45 minutes in all competitions, with that coming in Chelsea’s 5-0 League Cup victory over Barrow.

Everton have already used up their full allocation of four loan signings this season, but the potential exit of Armando Broja will free up a space for one of the Blues players.

With their January transfer budget restricted by profitability and sustainability rules, the Toffees are keen to free up a loan slot ahead of the window’s closure.

In addition, CaughtOffside has learned that though there is a broad agreement in place with Lyon for a permanent transfer of Ernest Nuamah, the deal is still awaiting final approval from David Moyes. Personal terms are not expected to pose any issues.

Everton’s attempt to return Armando Broja hits stumbling block

Everton’s efforts to recall Broja from his loan spell have run into complications. Chelsea are now demanding compensation to take the striker back.

Moyes had revealed that the club is considering terminating Broja’s season-long loan after the forward was sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks due to a severe ankle injury.

Broja joined Everton last summer despite being sidelined with an Achilles injury that derailed a planned move to Ipswich.

Chelsea had agreed to cover the Albanian international’s wages while he recovered.