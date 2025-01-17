“The real apple of their eye” – David Ornstein issues update on Arsenal target

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking for a new striker in the market after their struggles in front of goal and the long term injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have been poor in front of goal recently, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing both their crucial matches in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

They have tasted defeats against Newcastle United and Manchester United in those competitions.

They still have the second leg of the Carabao Cup left but they are out of the FA Cup in the early stages.

Arteta is keen to add firepower to his attack this month and it remains to be seen which striker he will target.

They have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak

and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Journalist David Ornstein has now provided the latest update on what the Gunners could do in terms of their transfer business this month.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein said:

“They’ve been linked with Dusan Vlahovic. My latest information is that’s not looking like one that Arsenal are going to pursue, but let’s see how things go in the couple of weeks ahead with a number of options that I’m sure they’ll have.

“They like Benjamin Sesko historically, but I don’t expect him to move in this window.

“The real apple of their eye is Alexander Isak, certainly for Mikel Arteta. But we know how difficult that will be, if possible at all.”

Alexander Isak would be a dream signing for Arsenal

The Sweden international attacker, who might cost the Gunners £200m, has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals in the league in just 19 appearances.

The Newcastle attacker won the Premier League player of the month award for December after beating Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the award.

As much as Arteta admires him, signing him would be virtually impossible. They would have to break the Premier League transfer record to sign him and Newcastle are in stronger position with the player having a long term contract at St James’ Park.

