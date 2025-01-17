A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are starting to do business in the current transfer window, with Daniel Farke seemingly authorising moves for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew.

Daniel Farke is already hoping for a reunion at Leeds with one of his former players, whilst Willy Gnonto is primed for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Clearly, it’s a busy time for the all whites as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

A busy time for Leeds and Daniel Farke

They currently top the Championship table by a point from Sheffield United and Burnley, and Leeds play the Clarets before the end of January in what’s likely to be an epic clash.

By then, Farke will surely be hoping all of the club’s transfer business has been concluded and he can concentrate on getting his team to peak at the right time as we head towards the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hull are set to win the Championship race to sign Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt on loan. Teenage Welshman Charlie Crew is also expected to head out this month. #LUFC #leedsunited #hcafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 12, 2025

According to Darren Witcoop, a PR and talent manager in sport and entertainment writing on X, Leeds are prepared to allow Joe Gelhardt to leave the club on loan this month.

However, along with, potentially, Gnonto, he’s not expected to be the only departure, as Charlie Crew is also mentioned by Witcoop as being someone who will move on before the closure of the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke has Leeds’ best interests at heart

After the disappointment of last season, it’s fair to assume that Farke and his squad will have learned a lot, and any sales or purchases will be with a view to them being improvements that need to be made.

Missing out on promotion again, whether automatically or via the Play-Offs, is likely to have a long-lasting effect on the club.

Therefore, though this is far from the last throw of the dice by the manager, it is a decision with the best interests of the club at heart.