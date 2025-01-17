Liverpool star’s exit talks at a ‘very-advanced’ stage; he is on his way out

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have lead the Premier League standings for most of the season and they are the favourites to win the league.

The major reason of them being the favourites to win the league is the form of Mohamed Salah this season.

The Egyptian attacker has scored 18 league goals this season along with 13 assists in 20 appearances for the Reds, showcasing the best form of his career and becoming one of the best players in the world in the process.

However, there are question marks over his future at the club with Salah entering the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

Salah’s agent has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain over a move in the summer transfer window but now a new candidate has emerged to sign the prolific Liverpool attacker.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Liverpool’s Salah could make a move to the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Hilal and he has confirmed that both the parties are involved in dialogue.

Longari wrote on X: “Al Hilal Club is in a ‘very-advanced’ state of negotiations with Mohamed Salah in view of next season.

“Nothing definite, but well-established dialogues.”

🇸🇦 Al Hilal Club è in uno stato “molto avanzato” di trattative con Mohamed #Salah in vista della prossima stagione. Nulla di definito, ma dialoghi bene impostati. #LFC — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) January 16, 2025

Mo Salah to leave Liverpool for Al-Hilal?

The Saudi Arabian side have confirmed that Neymar will not be a part of their team for the second half of the season which makes it clear that the Brazilian has no future at the club.

They are now looking to replace Neymar by signing Salah who can even have a bigger impact than the Brazilian due to his current form and his status in the game.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they have left it too late to keep their star player at the club and it appears his talks with the Saudi side are progressing well.

It sill depends on what the Reds want to do and whether they are willing to agree to the terms that Salah is asking.

