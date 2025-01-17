Man City will need to stump up €55m for defensive addition that Arsenal have their eyes on

Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Lecce. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Man City and Arsenal clearly covet the same style of player, but if they want to land Andrea Cambiaso they will have to pay at least €55m for the privilege.

Sources close to the deal understand that Tottenham and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments, but the player’s current club, Juventus, have received no official communications from any of the aforementioned at this stage.

Man City and Arsenal know Juventus price for Andrea Cambiaso

Cambiaso is understood to be highly appreciated by both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, as much for his ability to play both defensively and in more advanced positions.

Man United wanted Cambiaso back in the summer but the deal didn’t come to fruition, so to see him potentially lining up for the team across town is really likely to stick in the craw.

Man City’s new 9.5 year contract for Erling Haaland, and the potential signings of Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, shows that, when the need arises, they can still blow their rivals out of the water financially.

Man City ace set to depart for bargain fee!

With CaughtOffside sources indicating that Juventus won’t accept a penny less than €55m for Cambiaso, however, City will clearly need to make sales to balance the books.

Andrea Cambiaso could move in January

One of those is expected to be club captain, Kyle Walker, and with the likes of Jack Grealish not getting as much game time as he would perhaps like, his is another salary that Guardiola can potentially get off the wage bill.

At this point, it isn’t clear whether a move for Cambiaso will be executed in the January window or left until the summer.

Given how far behind the leaders in the English top-flight the reigning Premier League winners have fallen, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see City do their upmost to land him by the end of this month.