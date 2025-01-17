Report: Man United emerge as surprise candidate to sign Liverpool attacker

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Man United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are struggling in front of goal this season and their record shows that.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult season although the arrival of manager Ruben Amorim at the club has instilled some optimism.

Even with the impressive work that the Portuguese manager has done so far at the club, they are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The club have decided to support the new manager in the transfer market with new signings expected to be made this year.

It is highly likely that they will do the bulk of their transfer business in the summer transfer window when they have a better idea of their finances.

In their search for an attacker, they could target a move for a 25-year-old striker playing for one of their biggest rivals.

According to Fichajes, Man United have emerged as a candidate to sign struggling Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The attacker has fallen down the pecking order at the club and manager Arne Slot has only given him seven Premier League starts this season.

Nunez was linked with a move to Old Trafford before his eventual move to Anfield but former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the race to sign him.

The Red Devils could target the Uruguayan attacker again, as per the report. They see him as an ideal attacker who could perform well in Amorim’s system at Man United.

His physical strength and his pace are reportedly considered ideal for the kind of football Amorim wants to play.

Should Man United sign Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez?

It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will allow one of their players join their direct rivals.

Even if there is a slim chance of that, United would be making a mistake going for a striker who has struggled in the Premier League.

Nunez has never been able to show his consistency in the league and his goal scoring record of just two goals in the league this season in 15 appearances is proof of his poor form.

Phil Chisnall was the last player to transfer between Liverpool and United and that was way back in 1964, which shows that the report from the Spanish outlet should not be taken seriously.

