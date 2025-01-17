Man United star is keen on leaving the club; gives green light to Euro giants

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A number of Manchester United players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The arrival of manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford will bring changes in terms of personnel.

The Premier League giants are looking to overhaul their squad this year and provide the new manager the players he needs to rebuild the squad.

In order to do that, they may have to move out players who are not in the plans of the Portuguese tactician.

One of the players who has been linked with a move away from the club is Alejandro Garnacho.

The 20-year-old has seen little playing time recently and according to The Mirror, he wants to leave the club in order to join Napoli.

As per the report, the Italian giants have already made a move for the pacey winger but the Red Devils have rejected their offer.

A £40million offer was made by the Italian side but Man United were quick to reject that offer.

Napoli are out in the market looking for a replacement of their star winger Khvicha Kvaratskelia, who is heading to Paris Saint-Germain soon.

The move is as good as done and Napoli will have the budget to make a move for a new winger.

Daily Star have reported that Man United have told Napoli that they would have to make an offer of £60m if they want to sign the Argentinian international.

Garnacho is keen on leaving the club and the Red Devils may not stand in his way as they want funds due to their poor financial situation.

The Premier League giants could consider a move for Brentford’s man in form Bryan Mbuemo to replace Garnacho.

Should Man United allow Alejandro Garnacho to leave?

The club should keep the faith in the youngster and his ability to reach a higher level in the near future.

He was one of their silver linings last season and helped the club win the FA Cup against Manchester City under the leadership of former manager Erik ten Hag.

If the club move ahead with the sale of Garnacho, fans are going to be upset with this decision as they rate him highly and believe he could be one of the best players in the world in the future.