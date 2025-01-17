Man United transfers: Club involved in talks to offload expensive flop this month

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are prepared to do an overhaul of the squad and offload players who have failed to perform at the club.

A number of players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro have all been mentioned in the media as the players who could be offloaded by the Red Devils this month.

Another player could join them in a move away from the Premier League side and that is expensive flop Antony.

According to Sky Sports, Man United are involved in talks with a number of clubs over the potential exit from Antony.

Among the clubs mentioned by Sky, Real Betis from La Liga are one of the contenders to sign the Brazilian winger.

The former Ajax man has failed to perform at Old Trafford since his £82million move from the Dutch Eredivisie side.

He was one of the worst signings that the club made under former manager Erik ten Hag.

His poor performances are the reason behind his limited playing time under manager Ruben Amorim.

Antony is coming to the end of his time at Man United

In the win against Southampton at Old Trafford, Antony once again showed why he does not deserve to start for the team.

He was brought on at halftime by the manager to turn things around when they were losing against Southampton. However, the winger got the perfect opportunity to get the Red Devils back in the game but he missed an open goal from two yards out.

Thanks to Amad Diallo, Man United managed to win because of his late hat-trick in the game.

Antony needs to be sold or moved out in a loan move this month as he has fallen down the pecking order at the club and his game is showing no signs of improvement.

A change of scenery could help the player regain the form he once showed for Ajax.

The club may consider a loan move at this stage so that they can get the time to evaluate their options.

The player has completely lost all confidence at Old Trafford and an exit from the club is looking like the only sensible option.

To replace Antony at the club, Man United have been linked with a move for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo.

Man United emerge as surprise candidate to sign Liverpool attacker