Man United transfers: Marcus Rashford transfer saga takes yet another twist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to offload Marcus Rashford this month after the attacker has fallen out of favour with manager Ruben Amorim.

The English attacker has been dropped from the squad and under the Portuguese manager, he has seen little playing time.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and even Antony are ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage which is bad news for Rashford.

His representatives have held talks with other clubs over a move this month.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by SPORT, AC Milan are unlikely to pursue a move for Rashford this month which has put Barcelona in the driving seat to sign him.

The 27-year-old is keen on a move to Barcelona and his personal preference has stopped the Italian giants from making a move for him.

His form at Old Trafford has deteriorated over the years and the club finally feel that it may be the right time to move the attacker on.

Rashford has only scored four league goals this season and he has failed to find consistency.

Man United attacker has interest from some top European clubs

AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United have been linked with the Man United star but it remains to be seen whether he will get his wish of playing for the La Liga giants.

Milan are now out of the race due to the attacker’s wish of playing for Barcelona.

Even for Hansi Flick’s side, it is difficult to see Rashford become a regular starter in the team.

With Lamina Yamal and Raphinha occupying the wide positions and playing the best football of their career this season, Rashford would be used as a back up option if he moves to Barcelona.

Wherever he goes, his time at Man United is coming to an end and it will be a wise move from all the parties to part ways and go in separate directions.

Rashford has also been linked with a controversial move to Arsenal.

Man United set Marcus Rashford price tag