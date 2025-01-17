Report: Premier League defender favours move to Liverpool over Man United

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign a new left-back this year.

They both have struggled in that position with the poor form of Andy Robertson at Anfield and the fitness issues faced by Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

It is a position that both Arne Slot at Liverpool and Ruben Amorim at Man United are keen to address this year.

While Liverpool have struggled with Robertson playing in that position, the Red Devils have used Diogo Dalot, who is naturally a right-back, in that position.

A player that both the clubs are targeting, along with Manchester City, is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

According to iNews, the Bournemouth star prefers a move to Liverpool over a move to Man United.

As per the report, all three Premier League sides have started contact with the player’s representatives but he personally would like to play for the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes, who used to work for Bournemouth in the past was the person who brought Kerkez to England and the defender wants to resume that working relationship with Hughes.

This gives Liverpool the edge over Man United and Man City to sign the talented left-back.

Bournemouth are not ready to do business this month so any side interested in signing Kerkez would have to wait till the summer transfer window.

Kerkez is valued at around £50m by Andoni Iraola’s side and it remains to be seen if the interested parties are willing to match that.

Milos Kerkez would be the ideal signing for Liverpool

The Hungarian defender is equally good in attack as he is at the back and he would suit the style of football at Anfield.

He would be the left-back version of Trent Alexander-Arnold who would help the attackers in attack.

He likes to go forward and join the moves in the final third and his ability to do that would be highly appreciated by the Liverpool fans.

The poor form of Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas has shown this season that the Reds desperately need a new left-back.

The Reds have been linked with a move for another left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves who has impressed the Liverpool management.