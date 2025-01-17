Rashford move hinging on whether Monchi can finalise second transfer deal imminently

Roma Sport director Ramon Rodriguez Monchi looks on before the Serie A match against Chievo. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Barcelona will be delighted if Oscar Mingueza moves to Aston Villa, as their 50% sell-on clause would mean they could sign Marcus Rashford on loan.

Catalan daily, Sport, note that Monchi is in advanced talks with Celta Vigo and is willing to offer £20m for the player, £10m of which will go to Barca after they inserted a 50% sell-on clause into Mingueza’s contract.

Aston Villa are already set to sign Tidiam Gomis, whilst £60m-rated Jhon Duran could leave the club.

Oscar Mingueza could have an impact on Marcus Rashford’s future

Clearly, with two weeks left until the January transfer window slams shut, there’s plenty of business still to be done.

It’s believed that Man United ace, Rashford, is holding out for a move to Barcelona, and the Spanish top-flight giants are also understood to be keen to seen him strutting his stuff in the Blaugrana shirt for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

To that end, Mingueza’s potential deal to Villa becomes entirely necessary to allow Barca to fund their move for him.

Aston Villa wonder kid could be sacrificed in January!

It isn’t clear at this point how interested Mingueza himself is in the move, and it doesn’t appear that Celta Vigo have put any pressure on him to accept such a deal.

Villa closing in on Oscar Mingueza

Indeed, he’s been one of the Galician club’s best players this season, and it would be a real challenge for them to replace him.

The 25-year-old has also regained a regular starting spot in the Spanish national team, so he will clearly have to think long and hard about where he wishes to spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season and beyond.

For now, talks are ongoing and nothing is concluded.

Barcelona will be waiting in the wings, ready to pounce as and when they are able, or risk losing out on Rashford if Mingueza decides to stay put.