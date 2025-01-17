Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The future of Liverpool talisman Mo Salah has been a topic of discussion for a while now, but one Saudi Pro League manager has dropped a huge hint as to what might happen next for the Egyptian King.

Salah’s agent has apparently been in touch with European clubs, and Salah himself dropped a bombshell live on TV.

However, for the moment he remains a Liverpool player, and whenever Arne Slot has been asked about his striker, the Dutchman has kept his cards very close to his chest.

Saudi Pro League manager hints at Mo Salah switch

Now there’s been a sure sign that Salah’s destination could be the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal agree personal terms with world-class target that Liverpool covet!

Al Hilal manager, Jorge Jesus, was asked about the possibility of the soon-to-be 33-year-old joining his club, and he said (per a Fabrizio Romano post on X) that; “Salah or other big names won’t come this winter… but maybe this summer.”

??? Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus on interest in Mo Salah: “Salah or other big names won't come this winter… but maybe this summer”. pic.twitter.com/LOaCMnIttE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

With no news as to whether Liverpool have approached the player to offer him a new deal, and with Salah seemingly being of the understanding that no deal will actually be forthcoming, a move to Saudi Arabia now seems closer than ever.

Mo Salah could finally leave Liverpool this summer

It’s clear that teams in the league can afford to match any financial ambitions that the player has, and that could be the kicker in any decision.

As a free agent at the end of the campaign, arguably Salah can name his price for a weekly wage.

Liverpool are unlikely to want to break the bank for a player that’s the wrong side of 30, however good he may be, and that’s probably wants behind their reasoning for ushering the Egyptian out of the exit door, albeit with their good wishes.