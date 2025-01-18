Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be out of contract at the end of the season and the two players are now expected to move to Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from Fichajes, Al Hilal are close to securing an agreement with the two players and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. It appears that the two Liverpool players could be playing for the same team next season.

Losing players of their calibre on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for the club. Both players have been exceptional for Liverpool since joining them and they have played key roles in Liverpool’s trophy wins in recent seasons. Losing both players in one window is set to weaken the squad heavily and it will be interesting to see how Liverpool cope with their loss.

The Reds have not been able to secure contract agreements with either player so far, and they will be eligible to secure pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can act quickly and convince the two players to commit to their futures to the club.

Liverpool must keep their best players

Salah is the best attacker at the club and Van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender in the Premier League. Both players will be crucial to Liverpool’s hopes of competing with the European elite in the coming seasons. They should do everything in their power to keep the duo at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

If Al Hilal manages to get the deal done, it would be a major coup for them. The two players will certainly enhance the global reputation of the Saudi Pro League. Both players are competing at a world-class level right now, and they could transform the Saudi outfit.