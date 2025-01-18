“Arsenal are looking at” – Fabrizio Romano issues exciting Arsenal transfer update

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s need for a new striker has increased over the last few weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side have not only struggled in front of goal but they have also lost two of their attacking players to long term injuries this season.

Although Bukayo Saka will come back from his injury in a month or two, Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Kai Havertz is the only striker at the club right now and his poor form in front of goal has been a cause of huge concern for the Gunners.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Gunners have contacted clubs throughout Europe to ask about the availability of attackers.

Romano has reported that Arteta’s side have made multiple enquiries to sign a new striker this month.

He said:

“Arsenal are working on the striker position. Mikel Arteta already confirmed that Arsenal are working for a new addition.

“And I can tell you that also in the last 24-48 hours, there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about situations of important players around Europe.

“So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position, let’s see what they will be able to do. But for sure, Arsenal are looking at that. So work in progress.”

Mikel Arteta wants a new striker at Arsenal this month

Arsenal have been linked with some of the biggest names in football including Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Viktor Gyokeres.

Sesko’s agent has denied reports of a move in the January transfer window but Gyokeres is still a possibility.

Another name linked with a move to the Gunners is Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, who has managed to score 11 goals in the league so far this season.

Arteta is confident of wrapping up a deal for a new attacker and someone who could provide them edge in the title race in the second half of the season.