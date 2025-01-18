Mikel Arteta of Arsenal (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are hoping to sign him.

The 24-year-old left-back is on the radar of the two English clubs, and they are not willing to give up on him, despite the player’s links with clubs like Real Madrid.

Liverpool need to find a quality replacement for Andrew Robertson, and the Canadian International could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He has established himself as one of the best left-backs in football and he would be a major upgrade on the Scottish international.

Robertson has been a reliable performer for Liverpool over the years, but he has declined over the last 12 months. Kostas Tsimikas is not good enough to start for a club like Liverpool regularly and signing a quality left-back should be one of their priorities.

According to Fichajes, the two clubs have intensified their contacts with the player’s agent and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke. Davies is eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal can convince him of their ambitions.

Arsenal keen on Alphonso Davies

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko as well. The Ukrainian has done reasonably well since joining the club, but they need to bring in better players if they want to compete with the elite clubs.

Davies could take them to a whole new level. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is exceptional going forward, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. He has been described as “unbelievable” by his teammate Joshua Kimmich in the past.