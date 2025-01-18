Arsenal corner flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the highly-rated Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are now best placed to secure his signature, and they are leading Manchester United in the race to sign the player.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting players in Europe and football right now, and he is valued at around £10 million.

Manchester United have been monitoring the player for a while, and they have spoken to him on multiple occasions. However, Arsenal have stolen a march on their arrivals and they are in talks with Rosenborg regarding a deal for Nypan.

It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line. Arsenal need more quality and depth in the side and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could be an asset for the Gunners in the long term.

Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. The reported asking price seems like a major bargain for a player of his potential in today’s market. Arsenal will certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sverre Nypan is a player in demand

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Ajax, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are all keeping tabs on his situation. It is evident that he is a player in demand and Arsenal must look to intensify their efforts to sign him.

The 18-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal midfield if he joins the club.