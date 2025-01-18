Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (L), Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (C) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a vital 2-0 win over Brentford away from home in the Premier League earlier today.

The Reds toiled for most of the game despite having multiple opportunities to get on the score sheet. Super-sub Darwin Nunez found the back of the net twice in injury time to grind out an all-important three points for his side.

However, Harvey Elliott made a defining contribution in the final third as well after coming on. The talented young midfielder has had very limited opportunities this season and it seems that he is yet to win the trust of Arne Slot. He is yet to start a single game in the league this season.

His performance today highlighted that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. Journalist James Pearce has now claimed that Liverpool will need to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks.

He wrote on X: “Darwin Nunez will get the headlines and rightly so, but Harvey Elliott also made a massive impact off the bench. Played a big part in both goals. Elliott has been under-played so far this season. Deserves more opportunities.”

Harvey Elliott could be useful for Liverpool

The Reds have struggled to open up deep defences at times this season and Elliott certainly has the vision and passing ability to unlock low blocks. The midfielder played a key role in both goals and he will be delighted with his performance today. It remains to be seen whether he can build on it and hold down a regular starting spot in the coming months.

Elliott was an important team player under the previous manager Jurgen Klopp. He is highly rated at the club and he has a big future ahead of him. Regular football will help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. His versatility could make him an asset for Slot and Liverpool going forward. He is capable of slotting into the wide areas as well as in the attacking midfield role.