“Being considered” – Journalist claims Liverpool consider the signing of 21-year-old

Liverpool fans are concerned about the prospect of winning silverware this season due to their lack of transfer movement in January.

The Reds did not splash the cash in the summer transfer window like their Premier League rivals and only Federico Chiesa arrived at the club.

However, that has not stopped them from performing well this season in the league as well as the Champions League.

As things stand, they are favourites to win the league title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the club and they have done that without the financial backing from the club’s owners.

With the season about to enter the decisive stage, competition will increase for them and their squad will be tested to the limits.

An area of concern for them this season have been the left-back position in which Andy Robertson has struggled to perform.

The left-back is clearly past his peak and the Reds need a younger presence in that position.

One of the players who has been linked with a move to Anfield for the past few months has been Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Journalist Paul Joyce has now confirmed that Liverpool’s interest in the defender is genuine and they could make a move for him.

Writing for The Times, Joyce wrote:

“The sporting director, Richard Hughes, will already be assessing left back options, primarily as Andrew Robertson will soon turn 31, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez among those being considered.”

Milos Kerkez would fit the playing style at Liverpool

The young defender has impressed this season and has been one of Bournemouth’s best players.

His ability to get involved in attacks while being a defender is commendable and that is something that would fit in line with the style of play that Slot has deployed at the club.

The club could not only be in the market to sign a new left-back but also a right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after entering the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

A report has claimed that Kerkez favours a move to Liverpool over a move to Man United.