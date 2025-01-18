Liverpool initiate formal talks with Champions League winning versatile player

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have not had the luck like their Premier League rivals in the transfer windows recently.

They failed to sign their top transfer target in the summer which was Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Their only arrival in the summer was Federico Chiesa and even in the January transfer window, they have not made moves for any player which has upset the fans at Anfield.

In a short period of time at the club, manager Arne Slot has already proved his credentials as a manager and the general belief around the club is that the Dutchman deserves backing from the club in the transfer market.

The Premier League leaders have been unable to do that so far and with just two weeks remaining in the transfer window to shut down, it appears that they will do their major business in the summer transfer window.

They have already initiated talks with one of their transfer targets ahead of a move at the end of the season.

According to TZ, Liverpool have started informal talks with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich over a move in the summer transfer window.

Although the Bundesliga giants are involved in talks to extend his contract at the club, the report has claimed that Liverpool still believe they can bring the player to the club and they have made their move.

Joshua Kimmich can be highly useful for Liverpool

Kimmich, who won the Champions League with Bayern in 2019/20, is a versatile player who can play in the midfield as well as a right-back.

The reason why Liverpool are going after him is because of his quality, experience and his versatility.

Ryan Gravenberch has played a lot of football this season and it is clear to see that the Reds need depth in that position.

Kimmich could also become an option to play as a right-back for the club, who may have to enter the market soon for a new player in that position due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s constant links with Real Madrid.

The Germany international player is experienced at the top level and his injury record has been impressive over the years, with the player only missing 17 matches due to injuries.

If Slot can manage to bring Kimmich to the club, he could be one of their best signings in recent times due to his quality and experience.

His winning mentality is also going to help the club in crucial situations and his presence can provide them edge over their rivals in the league.