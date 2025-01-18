Liverpool set to receive €70m offer for attacker in the summer; player keen on move

(Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Liverpool team next season could be a significantly changed team to what we have seen this season.

A number of players are facing an uncertain future at the club including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three of them have entered the final year of their contract at the club and the latter has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

One other player could be heading out of the club at the end of the season and he could potentially line up against Alexander-Arnold in La Liga.

According to Antena 2 in Colombia (h/t SPORT), Barcelona have informed Liverpool of their intention of making a move for Luis Diaz at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are looking to sign a new left-winger and they have been linked with a move for Diaz for quite some time.

They even tracked the player before his move to Liverpool and also considered signing him last summer from the Premier League giants.

However, a move did not materialise for the Colombian international and he stayed at the club to be a part of Arne Slot’s project at Anfield.

Liverpool have been told about interest in Luis Diaz

Barcelona have told Liverpool that they plan to make a move worth €70m for their attacker in the summer transfer window this year.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is an admirer of the Liverpool attacker and he wants to bring the left-winger to the club next season.

Diaz has been one of Liverpool’s main players this season, scoring 12 and assisting three goals in 27 appearances for the Premier League and Champions League leaders.

He has still not signed a new contract at the club and his long term future at the club is still not certain.

His current deal runs until 2027 and the Reds would have to fight hard to keep him at the club.

Along with Diaz, another Liverpool attacker, Darwin Nunez, has been linked with a controversial move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

