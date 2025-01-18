Man United cool interest in Premier League defender due to Harry Maguire’s form

(Photo by Carl Recine, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United were expected to make a move for a new defender but due to the brilliant form of Harry Maguire, they have changed their mind.

Maguire’s contract has been extended at Old Trafford which will now last till the end of the next season.

He has completely turned around his career at the club and under new manager Ruben Amorim, he has become one of the best players at the club.

At the moment, it is difficult to imagine a Man United team without the leadership and quality of Maguire at the back.

According to Daily Mail, Man United are not looking to make a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and the reason behind that is the amazing form of Maguire.

The Red Devils are still expected to explore the market for a new defender due to the possible exits of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

A new defender will be needed at the club by the end of the season but it is highly unlikely that it will be Everton’s Branthwaite.

Man United can now save money because of Harry Maguire

A move for Branthwaite would have cost the club around £80m and thanks to Maguire, they have saved this money which can be invested elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has endured a difficult time at the club due to his huge price tag and his poor form.

He was even booed by Man United fans after his dismal performances but Maguire has shown character and determination to win his place in the hearts of the fans.

Under the leadership of Amorim, the defender has started five of United’s last six matches.

After the arrival of INEOS at Old Trafford, they had made Branthwaite their top transfer target but interest in signing him has now cooled down.

United can now invest this money in other positions that could help them in the overhaul of their squad this year.

While Maguire has turned around his career at the club, Antony has failed to do that Man United are involved in talks to offload him this month.

Man United star is keen on leaving the club; gives green light to Euro giants