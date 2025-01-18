Report: Man United explore the opportunity to sign Wolves star in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are actively looking to make new signings this month.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and to turn around their season, they need new additions to the squad to improve the quality and the depth.

One of the positions they are keen on strengthening is the left-back position and they had identified Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes as their top target in that position.

However, the French club are demanding a massive transfer fee for the Portugal international which is out of reach for the Red Devils.

Due to their poor financial situation, they would have to sell players to raise funds for the defender who has played under Amorim in the past at Sporting Lisbon.

The player is now close to staying at the French club after being convinced by manager Luis Enrique.

Amorim and Man United have now turned their attention towards Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to The Independent.

Rayan Ait-Nouri would be ideal for Man United

Ait-Nouri has once again been the star performer for Wolves this season and Amorim is reportedly a fan of the player.

The Wolves defender is a versatile player who cannot only play as a left-back or left-wing-back but also as a left centre-back.

He is a player who could solve a lot of issues in the Man United team who have struggled with the form and fitness issues of their current left-backs; Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Man United boss has made the left-back position his priority for this transfer window and he is ready to push for the signing of Ait-Nouri from Wolves.

The Algerian defender has three goals and five assists in the Premier League this season and his attacking quality would be ideal for Amorim and his team.

Man United transfers: Club involved in talks to offload expensive flop this month