Manchester United are keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal as well, but a report from the Independent claims that Manchester United are hopeful of getting the deal done.

The report states that Manchester United have a good relationship with the Portuguese club and the striker would love to work with Ruben Amorim once again. The former Sporting CP manager managed to get the best out of the player during his time in Portugal and it is no surprise that the player is keen on a reunion.

The striker has a £100 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United are expected to make their move for him at the end of the season. They need a prolific goalscorer and he could prove to be a huge upgrade on someone like Joshua Zirkzee, who is still getting to grips with English football.

Arsenal eyeing Gyokeres move

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. They need to find a quality alternative to Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. The Swedish International is one of the best strikers in the world and he could transform Arsenal.

It seems that Amorim’s presence at Old Trafford could give Manchester United a clear advantage in the race to sign the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Swedish international is highly rated across Europe and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya recently labelled him as a “top player”. There is no doubt that he would improve both teams and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The striker is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies.