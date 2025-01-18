Man United transfers: Defender Ruben Amorim wanted takes massive U-turn

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to make new signings at the club.

The Red Devils have had a disastrous season in the league and they have spent most of the time in the bottom half of the league table.

They have even changed managers after sacking Erik ten Hag and appointing Amorim but their struggles have still continued.

Their FA Cup win against Arsenal and league results against Manchester City and Liverpool have shown signs of improvement but they have a long way to go to save their season.

One of the players that they have been chasing is Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

The Portugal international defender imagined himself at Man United after his contract talks stalled with PSG but now the transfer saga has taken a surprise twist.

According to L’Equipe, there has been a stunning U-turn in the future of the PSG star, who is now looking likely to sign a new deal at the club.

The defender has played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and the Man United boss was keen to bring him to Old Trafford as they desperately need a left sided defender.

Man United would have change their transfer plans now

Mendes wanted to leave the club after not receiving the terms he wanted in the new contract and that encouraged the Red Devils to sign him but there has been a remarkable twist in the tale and he is now leaning towards staying at the French club.

The PSG star has 18 months left on his current contract at the club and PSG are now confident that they have won the race to extend his stay.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has been mentioned as the reason in the report who has managed to change the mind of the defender.

Man United would now have to explore the market for different options. A new left-back is needed at the club as they are finally looking to replace Luke Shaw, who has spent most of the season on the sidelines with an injury.

The Premier League giants have deployed Diogo Dalot at left-back this season due to the lack of options in the squad.

Another left-back linked with a move to Man United is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez but he prefers a move to their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

