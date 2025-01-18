Report: Mikel Arteta gives green light to Arsenal to sign expensive attacker in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his approval to the club to make a move for Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres this month, according to L’Equipe.

The Gunners are struggling in front of goal with the poor form of first choice attacker Kai Havertz.

The German was heavily criticised for his performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup in which he missed a number of easy chances and also failed to score his penalty in the shoot out.

Along with that, Arteta has to deal with the long term injury of Gabriel Jesus, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

With Arsenal looking to keep up their challenge of the Premier League title this season, it is clear from their poor finishing that they need a new attacker in the team, somebody who is lethal in front of goal and can improve the quality of their finishing.

Gyokeres has kept up his brilliant form from last season. He has so far managed to score 21 goals in the league in just 17 matches.

Last season, he scored 29 league goals for Sporting in just 33 appearances for them.

The 26-year-old has performed consistently for a long time and some of the biggest clubs in the world are monitoring his progress in Portugal.

The need for a new striker at Arsenal has seen them get linked to a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as well but his agent has denied any possibility of a move in the January transfer window.

Arsenal need a prolific goal scorer if they want to win the league

The Gunners need Gyokeres, or someone like him, if they are serious about winning the league title.

Even though Havertz has been impressive for them but his consistency has not been great and in some of the crucial matches, he has been completely anonymous.

Arteta has finally made up his mind to sign a new attacker and expressed his team’s desire of adding fresh faces to the squad this month.

Due to the high demand of a new striker at the club, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as well.