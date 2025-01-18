“Very worried’ – Mikel Arteta issues latest update on another injury for Arsenal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nothing is going right for Arsenal at the moment as they blew a two goal lead against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Gunners were cruising against Unai Emery’s side thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

However, two goals from Villa in the second half, Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins secured a crucial point for Villa against Arsenal away from home.

The Gunners were without long term injured attackers Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

On top of that, star defender William Saliba missed the match for the North London club through yet another injury.

Saliba injured his hamstring in the Premier League win against Tottenham and the French defender was unable to play against Aston Villa.

When Mikel Arteta was asked about the extent of the injury to Saliba, he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard:

“No, not yet.

“I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have another test on him and we will be more clear about that.”

Arteta was further pressed on the injury to the centre-back and asked whether he is worried about the current situation at the club.

He said:

“Yeah, for sure, especially with the numbers that we have in the squad and looking at our bench – very worried.”

Arsenal have been unlucky with injuries all season

Saliba joins the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori as the other defenders who are currently out injured.

The Gunners have been unlucky with injuries all season with Martin Odegaard, Calafiori, Jesus, Saka and White all being out for a considerable amount of time.

The lack of depth in the squad is clear and that is why the Gunners are planning to make additions to the team in the January transfer window.

They have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres as well as out of favour Man United star Marcus Rashford.