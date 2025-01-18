Premier League issue statement on why late Kai Havertz goal was disallowed for Arsenal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Premier League have made it clear why Kai Havertz’s late goal for Arsenal was disallowed against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a match that the Gunners looked like winning comfortable at one stage but two goals from Villa in the second half completely turned around the match.

Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins scored in the second half for Unai Emery’s side to ruin the party for Arsenal.

The controversial moment of the match came late in the match when when a shot had deflected off Havertz and went straight in to the net.

Arsenal players started celebrating what they thought would be a legitimate goal but the referee called them back and after a VAR check, their goal was disallowed because of the ball hitting Havertz’s hand.

The Premier League have since issued a statement on their X account, revealing why the goal was disallowed.

The Premier League’s Match Centre account posted:

“The Arsenal goal was awarded on-field. The VAR established that the ball hit Havertz’s arm immediately before entering the goal and recommended that the goal was disallowed.”

Arsenal collapse in second half sums up their season

The Gunners once again missed a number of chances to finish off the game and it later cost them two points in the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile Liverpool won their match with two late goals from Darwin Nunez and consolidated their position in the title race.

It was a match that showed that the Gunners need depth in their squad as the only attacking option that came from the bench was Raheem Sterling.

No wonder they are looking to sign an attacker this month and have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon as well Yoane Wissa of Brentford.