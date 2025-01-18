Brentford manager Thomas Frank. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a vital win over Brentford in the Premier League earlier today, and Thomas Frank has heaped praise on the league leaders for their complete performance.

Despite dominating for most of the game, Liverpool were struggling to find the lack of the net. Darwin Nunez came on as a second-half substitute to score twice in injury time.

Brentford managed to grind out an impressive draw against Manchester City recently, but they were unable to trouble Liverpool this weekend. Their manager has now claimed that Liverpool are a level above Arsenal and Manchester City. He believes that they are a complete team and their work ethic sets them apart from their title rivals. He also added that Liverpool are the best team in the league and the world right now.

Thomas Frank revealed on BBC: “I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amout of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

Reds needed the win against Brentford

Liverpool will be delighted with their performance today, and it will be interesting to see if they can extend their lead at the top of the table in the coming weeks. They are currently seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

After dropping points against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, Liverpool were in desperate need of three points today and Arne Slot will be delighted with the result. The Dutch manager has changed games quite often this season with his substitutes, and he got it right once again as the likes of Nunez and Harvey Elliott turned the game in favour of the Reds.