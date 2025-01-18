Tottenham corner flag. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign the AC Milan winger Noah Okafor.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at the Italian club this season and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. He was linked with a move to Tottenham a few months ago.

Spurs could provide him with that opportunity during the second half of the season. They need to add more depth to the attacking unit and the Swiss International is capable of operating on either flank. He will add goals and creativity to the side if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player. He will be desperate to get his career back on track and regular football in England could help him recapture his form and confidence.

Tottenham to sign Noah Okafor?

According to TBR Football, the player has been offered to Tottenham and they are looking to bring in an attacker on loan. It will be interesting to see if they consider a move for the Swiss International. Okafor has previously been described as a player with “magnificent technical qualities“, and he could add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third for Tottenham.

The North London club will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they need to raise their performance levels during the second half of the campaign to finish in the top four. They have been quite inconsistent this season.

Meanwhile, signing a versatile attacker like Okafor could prove to be a wise decision. He is capable of slotting into multiple roles and he could be an asset for Ange Postecoglou. Signing him on loan would be a no-risk acquisition with huge potential upside. They wanted to sign the player when he was at RB Leipzig as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.