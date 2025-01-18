Tottenham eyeing January move for “absolutely top-class” 77-cap Int’l this month

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Dr Brar update on Micky van de Ven
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Slovakian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe, and he is being linked with a move to the Premier League this month. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are one of the clubs keen on him.

Aston Villa are keen on signing the 29-year-old central defender as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He was linked with Newcastle United recently.

The 77-cap Slovakian international has not been able to make the desired impact at the French club, and they are prepared to let him leave. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure his services this month.

They need to add more defensive depth, especially with players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven injured. Radu Dragusin is the only fit central defender at the club right now. Spurs have looked vulnerable at the back and they need a reliable central defender.

The 29-year-old has proven his quality in European football over the last few years. He was exceptional during his time at Inter Milan. Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta described him as someone who is “absolutely top-class” before he left the Italians.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham handed the opportunity to land 21-year-old versatile attacker in January
Liverpool flag at Anfield
“Being considered” – Journalist claims Liverpool consider the signing of 21-year-old
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
“Arsenal are looking at” – Fabrizio Romano issues exciting Arsenal transfer update

Skriniar could improve Tottenham

Milan Skriniar celebrates a goal for Slovakia
Milan Skriniar of Slovakia (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that he has the physicality to succeed in English football, and he could be an important player for Tottenham. He has the experience and the quality to make an instant impact in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham need quality players in order to push for trophies and secure Champions League qualification. A quality central defender this month could help them tighten up at the back and improve during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition and secure his signature before the window closes.

More Stories Milan Skriniar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.