(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Slovakian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe, and he is being linked with a move to the Premier League this month. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are one of the clubs keen on him.

Aston Villa are keen on signing the 29-year-old central defender as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He was linked with Newcastle United recently.

The 77-cap Slovakian international has not been able to make the desired impact at the French club, and they are prepared to let him leave. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure his services this month.

They need to add more defensive depth, especially with players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven injured. Radu Dragusin is the only fit central defender at the club right now. Spurs have looked vulnerable at the back and they need a reliable central defender.

The 29-year-old has proven his quality in European football over the last few years. He was exceptional during his time at Inter Milan. Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta described him as someone who is “absolutely top-class” before he left the Italians.

Skriniar could improve Tottenham

There is no doubt that he has the physicality to succeed in English football, and he could be an important player for Tottenham. He has the experience and the quality to make an instant impact in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham need quality players in order to push for trophies and secure Champions League qualification. A quality central defender this month could help them tighten up at the back and improve during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition and secure his signature before the window closes.