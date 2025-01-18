Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed the opportunity to sign the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki this month.

The French outfit are going through financial difficulties and they are ready to sanction the departure of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, as per GMS. The French midfielder has five goals and eight assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

The player has been linked with Liverpool as well. He could be available for just £19 million.

The North London club need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and Cherki would add goals and creativity to the side. His ability to create goal-scoring opportunities with his vision and technique could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.

Cherki is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as in the number ten role. He has the technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could be an important asset for Tottenham going forward. The player is still only 21 and he will improve with coaching and experience. If Tottenham can get the deal done for a reasonable amount of money, the move could look like a bargain in the long term.

Rayan Cherki could fancy a move to Spurs

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player and he will certainly fancy joining Tottenham. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have the resources to improve further and push for trophies in the coming seasons.

Tottenham have been linked with multiple attackers this month, and it will be interesting to see if they can improve the squad before the window closes. They will be desperate to finish in the top four and the right additions in January could help them finish the season strongly.