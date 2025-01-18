Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

According to a report from Voetbal International, The 25-year-old left-back has been told that he is free to leave the club during the midweek.

Malacia has struggled with injury problems and he has not been able to make the desired impact at Old Trafford. The defender has played a total of 271 minutes of first-team football this season and it would be ideal for him to move on. He is not a key starter under Ruben Amorim, and it would make sense for him to move on and join a club where he will get ample game time during the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the player can secure an exit before the January window closes. The report states that his departure from Manchester United is only a matter of time now.

The 25-year-old has plenty of time to achieve his potential and get his career back on track. He could be an important player for the right team, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Man United need a left-back

Manchester United need to bring in a quality left-back. Apart from Malacia, Luke Shaw has struggled with persistent injury problems as well. It is an area of the pitch that needs reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring in a quality addition.

The Red Devils will be hoping to fight for major trophies and compete in the UEFA Champions League. They need quality players at their disposal.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old defender will look to prove himself at the highest level, and he will probably want to join a club capable of fighting for trophies.