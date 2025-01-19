Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has faced heavy criticism for his costly mistake during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Brighton delivered a dominant performance and highlighted United’s major vulnerabilities under Rúben Amorim – particularly the backline. The visitors struck early, with Yankuba Minteh capitalising on defensive lapses to score. Then United managed to equalise 15 minutes later when Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty.

In the second half, João Pedro appeared to put Brighton back in front, but the goal was overturned by VAR for a foul on Diogo Dalot in the buildup. The reprieve was short-lived, as Kaoru Mitoma restored Brighton’s lead with a clinical finish on the hour mark.

Brighton sealed their victory in the 75th minute after a disastrous error from Onana. The United goalkeeper fumbled a straightforward ball – allowing substitute Georginio Rutter to pounce and extend the Seagulls’ advantage.

Andre Onana slammed by Dion Dublin following costly error

Pundit Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live that he could not believe how bad the keeper’s mistake was.

“An awful mistake from Andre Onana,” the former striker said. “He will not want to look at this. He has no players around him.

“There is no danger! Just gather it and take it in. Deary me!”

Onana was also guilty of a costly error last month against Nottingham Forest. Ruben Amorim backed his man then, however.

“He saved us a lot of times so we have to find a way to turn it around and score two goals to help our keeper for the way he, for example, saved us at Ipswich,” he said at the time. “We already knew it would be a long journey but we want to win. It’s a massive job. We need to improve on a lot of things.

“I had this and worse at Sporting at the beginning. Manchester United is bigger because of the attention but the feeling for me is the same. It happens in a lot of squads, but you need to keep doing the same things and it will turn around.”