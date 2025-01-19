Antoine Semenyo and Ben Doak (Photo by Nathan Stirk, Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Bournemouth reportedly have no interest in a transfer deal for Antoine Semenyo and Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

The Reds have been linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as well, but it seems there is little chance they’ll be able to sign Semenyo in a deal involving Doak, according to iNews.

Doak looks a promising young player at Anfield, but it remains to be seen if he’ll quite have it in him to play more often for Liverpool’s first-team.

Arne Slot has so much quality to choose from in this Liverpool squad, so that will always make it an uphill struggle for someone like Doak to force his way in.

One imagines Doak could make it at another Premier League club, though, even if iNews claim Bournemouth are not currently interested in pursuing this deal.

Antoine Semenyo could be an exciting signing for Liverpool

Still, Semenyo is continuing to impress for Bournemouth and it will be interesting to see if that can earn him a move to a big six club in the near future.

Liverpool certainly look like they could benefit from bringing in someone like Semenyo, with Slot perhaps in need of someone to replace the injury-prone Diogo Jota.

LFC might also need to think about replacing Mohamed Salah, with the Egypt international in the final few months of his contract and possibly set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Semenyo isn’t quite in Salah’s class, of course, but there’s still every chance he could keep on developing to get a little closer to that level, especially as he’d likely benefit from having better players around him.

Liverpool probably didn’t quite expect Salah to be as good as he’s proven to be when he first joined from Roma, so there might be surprise options out there who could end up doing a similar job.