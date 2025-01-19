“Great deal for Arsenal” – Expert weighs in on transfer target who snubbed Manchester City

Martin Zubimendi, Jude Bellingham and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Grimm, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been praised for pulling off a great deal with the expected transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

The Spain international is looking likely to join the Gunners, according to Charles Watts and others, and it seems there’s also the sense that the player turned down Manchester City to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson gave his insight into the Zubimendi transfer saga in an interview with Football Insider, praising what looks like being a good signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

While this isn’t a done deal yet, Arsenal fans will be excited about what looks like a superb addition to their squad for next season, giving them an ideal long-term replacement for Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both set to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Martin Zubimendi transfer to Arsenal praised as “great deal”

“I suspect the player doesn’t want to move mid-season,” Borson said.

“Arsenal probably have no great need for him for the second half of this season.

“I think the actual transaction itself appears to be a no-brainer at that fee for a player of his quality. He’s been pursued by Liverpool last summer and probably by Man City this winter.

“But it sounds like he gave City a clear answer he didn’t want to go, so they moved on pretty quickly. We don’t know for sure, but that would be my guess.

“But Arsenal have clearly done a deal, he wants to go in the summer. It’s a great deal for Arsenal at that price. It’s low risk given the quality.

“I don’t think it’s a PSR situation why they are signing him in the summer, I think it’s simply a case of that works for all parties for him to move in the summer.”