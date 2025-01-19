Alarming stat shows Arsenal have become overly reliant on one player (not Saka)

Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Magalhaes, and William Saliba (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a number of injury problems that have hurt them this season, with Bukayo Saka perhaps the most notable one, though there’s arguably an even more important player in their side that they can’t afford to be without.

That player is William Saliba, with the French centre-back proving an absolute colossus for the Gunners since returning from a number of loan spells to become a first-team regular in the 2022/23 season.

Since then, Arsenal concede on average less than a goal per game when Saliba plays, compared to just under two goals per game when he’s out of the team – a remarkable difference that will be giving Mikel Arteta a big headache…

Saliba is clearly one of the best defenders in the world and was missed for Arsenal yesterday when they conceded two fairly sloppy goals against Aston Villa.

AFC had been 2-0 up, but let that lead slip, drawing 2-2 at home to Villa and potentially falling out of the title race after Liverpool’s late win away to Brentford.

Arsenal need William Saliba back as soon as possible

It’s not yet clear how serious Saliba’s injury is, or how long he’ll be out for, but Arsenal need to hope they have better luck with him than they’ve had with Saka, who is not looking close to a return any time soon.

Gabriel Magalhaes is also a world class centre-back, but his partnership with Saliba is key, with others like Jurrien Timber or Jakub Kiwior just not quite at the same high standard in that position.

Arsenal have also had Martin Odegaard out this season, with the Norway international missing a lot of games earlier in the campaign and not looking quite as impressive since coming back.

Gabriel Jesus is also surely out for the rest of the season, while Ben White is another big name who’s missed a lot of games.

If Saliba can return soon, then it could be a big boost for Arsenal, but if this ends up being another serious injury then it could be season-defining.