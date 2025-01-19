£100k-a-week star open to joining Leeds in January

Ben Davies in action for Spurs vs Coventry (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is reportedly open to a transfer to Leeds United this January, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs no longer tend to use Davies as their first choice, so that could open the door for him to leave the club before the end of this month’s transfer window.

Leeds are keen on Davies in a cut-price deal, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be for them to afford the experienced Welshman.

Davies is on £100,000 a week at Tottenham, so that could be a lot for Leeds to pay given that they’re currently down in the Championship.

Ben Davies transfer: Long-serving Tottenham defender to leave for Leeds?

Davies has had a fine career at Tottenham, having been with the north London club since joining from Swansea City all the way back in 2014.

The 31-year-old has made over 340 appearances for THFC, and has been something of an unsung hero for the club.

While never quite the star name in the team’s defence, he’s had a key role to play and he’d surely be a great addition to a Leeds side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion last season so will be keen to get it right this time, with an experienced defensive player like Davies perhaps an ideal target.

Davies is reportedly open to the move, so that’s one positive for Leeds, though it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement with Spurs.