Exclusive: Arsenal’s top transfer target is no secret, with talks ongoing behind the scenes

Mikel Arteta and Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Alex Pantling, Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in a transfer deal for Benjamin Sesko is no secret, according to Charles Watts, but no bid has been made just yet.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that the Gunners remain keen on Sesko and are also holding behind the scenes talks over strengthening up front.

Watts, however, is under no illusion that a deal to bring Sesko in this January looks very difficult as RB Leipzig don’t want to sell their star forward in the middle of the season.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

This could be a deal that has to wait until the summer, but Arsenal may also look into other options for January, with Watts suggesting that internal discussions are taking place to sort this out.

Arsenal surely can’t carry on without another attacking player being brought in, with Mikel Arteta sending the club very clear messages about this in his recent press conferences.

Benjamin Sesko transfer looks tricky for Arsenal, but talks ongoing

“Arsenal want Benjamin Sesko. That’s not a secret, everyone knows it,” Watts said.

“We knew it back in the summer and we still know it now. But obviously wanting him and getting him are two completely different things altogether.

“RB Leipzig don’t want to lose their key striker halfway through the season when they are competing for a Champions League place. Marco Rose made that clear in his press conference on Friday.

“So it will take a big, big offer to tempt them into doing business. Arsenal know that and so far they have yet to make any sort of bid.

“I can’t say for certain if they will or not in the next few days. Talks are ongoing behind the scenes as they look for solutions to their injury issues in attack.”

Watts added that he feels Arsenal’s lack of action in the market so far has been a mistake, and he thinks Arteta knows it too.

“The lack of action in the market has really hurt them and you can see now that Arteta is publicly calling for help in almost every single press conference he has,” Watts said.

“He must be saying something similar behind closed doors, yet so far nothing has materialised. The delay does feel very, very costly.”