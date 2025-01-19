11 G/A Liverpool star repays Arne Slot’s faith in him with superb record

Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has shown what a great option he is to have on the bench, with the Uruguay international winning Arne Slot’s side the game against Brentford yesterday.

The Reds had to battle right until the end to grab a 2-0 win away to Brentford, with Nunez coming off the bench to score both goals in stoppage time.

According to Opta Joe in the X post below, this now takes Nunez up to eleven goals and assists as a substitute in the Premier League since he moved to Anfield in the summer of 2022 – more than any other player in the same time period…

11 – Since his first Premier League campaign in 2022-23, Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute than any other player (11 – seven goals, four assists). Super. pic.twitter.com/rN5AMQdxnE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2025

Nunez might have had his fair share of critics in his time at Liverpool, but these are hugely impressive numbers, and every club needs a super-sub of this calibre.

The 25-year-old perhaps isn’t quite the right fit as a starter for LFC, so it remains to be seen if he’ll stay being content with this role, but for now it’s clearly a big asset for Slot.

Darwin Nunez transfer bids surely need to be resisted

Liverpool might be tempted to cash in on a squad player like Nunez if the money is right, but this stat above surely shows that they need to fight to keep hold of this superb substitute option.

Anfield Watch recently claimed there was Saudi interest in Nunez, but this so far hasn’t materialised into anything more concrete.

Nunez would surely have plenty of suitors, even if he’s not quite good enough to start for Liverpool on a regular basis, but it’s hard to imagine the Merseyside giants could easily replace him with someone else who’d be as effective from the bench.

Liverpool picked up an important three points yesterday, with title rivals Arsenal then dropping points later in the day as they could only draw 2-2 with Aston Villa.