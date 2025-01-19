Jakub Moder and his Brighton teammates celebrate (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leicester City and Everton have both held talks over the potential transfer of Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder, CaughtOffside understands.

The Poland international has been a useful member of the Brighton squad in recent years, but he’s now in the final few months of his contract, potentially making him a free agent this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Leicester and Everton have been among the clubs to show a strong interest in Moder, while he’s also attracted attention from abroad in the form of Dutch Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

Moder is expected to leave Brighton as he nears the end of his deal, and it’s understood that the Seagulls could also accept cut-price offers for him this January to avoid losing him for free.

It’s likely that an offer in the region of £2-3m could be enough for Brighton to let Moder go.

Where next for Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder?

Moder has shown that he can be a useful performer at Premier League level, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that the likes of Leicester and Everton are keen on the 25-year-old.

Both clubs are struggling at the moment, with relegation looking like a very real possibility, so it’s surely vital for them to strengthen as soon as possible.

If Moder can be secured on the cheap this January, it could end up being fine business by the Foxes or the Toffees in their bid to secure top flight survival.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are understood to be looking at Moder as an alternative to Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Despite previously holding an interest in Casadei, Feyenoord have now moved on as the young Italian is instead expected to return to Serie A this January, with the likes of Lazio and Torino interested.