Lyon are reportedly willing to sell Rayan Cherki for just £19 million as the French club faces mounting financial pressures.

The 21-year-old winger is considered one of Ligue 1’s brightest attacking talents, having scored six goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances for Lyon this season.

However, the club’s dire financial situation has left them unable to make any January signings – and they must reportedly raise £147.7 million to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

Cherki, whose contract runs until 2026, is likely to be sold, with Liverpool already expressing interest in the talented playmaker. According to Sky Germany, Lyon and Cherki have a verbal agreement allowing him to leave if an offer of just £19 million is forthcoming. The amount is reportedly described as an ‘absolute bargain.”

Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on Cherki, while Paris Saint-Germain previously explored signing him last summer.

However, PSG have since finalised a €70 million (£59.1 million) deal for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lyon owner John Textor recently revealed that Cherki had been eager to join PSG, saying, “It’s been three or four seasons that Cherki has wanted to leave. He sent me a message last year saying, ‘I really want to go to PSG.’”

Tottenham Hotspur eager to sign Rayan Cherki