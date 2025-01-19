Report: Liverpool star has already signed new two-year contract

Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez celebrate during Liverpool's win at Brentford (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have already sorted out a new contract for one of their most important players, despite the news not yet being officially confirmed.

The Reds have been dealing with worrying off-the-pitch issues for some time now, with all three of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold being out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool fans will no doubt have been worried about the prospect of possibly losing all three of these players on free transfers, but it looks like there’s now some good news on Van Dijk.

According to Fichajes, the Netherlands international has already signed a new two-year contract with the Merseyside giants, committing his future to the club.

The report states that Liverpool are delighted with this development, and one imagines fans will also be celebrating once it’s made official.

Virgil van Dijk staying at Liverpool, but can they keep their other stars?

It seems Van Dijk’s future has now been resolved, but Liverpool need to also ensure Salah and Alexander-Arnold stay put for next season and beyond.

Salah could be heading to Saudi Arabia if recent reports are to be believed, with Gianluigi Longari claiming that Al Hilal look the favourites to sign him.

Meanwhile, El Chiringuito have reported that Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is already a done deal for next season.

Losing two out of three of these key players would surely go down as a major failure by the Liverpool board, even if keeping Van Dijk is obviously good news.

It’s surprising LFC have allowed themselves to get into this situation, as it’s hard to remember another club facing such a similar transfer nightmare in recent times.

Liverpool fans will hope they can just about get through this, and that important lessons are learned from it so that it doesn’t happen again.