Juventus has turned their attention to Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly as they aim to strengthen their backline.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Italian giants are preparing a direct bid for the player after Newcastle rejected an initial loan offer with an option to buy.

While the exact amount remains unknown, Newcastle is believed to value Kelly at around €30 million.

Kelly joined on a free transfer over the summer but has struggled to secure regular minutes this season, but it’s thought he still holds significant potential.

The Old Lady’s interest comes as the club reassesses their defensive options, having previously shown interest in AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, who has decided to stay in Milan.

Eddie Howe wants to keep Lloyd Kelly amid Juventus interest

Now Ben Jacobs has reported that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants the 26-year-old to remain at the club.

The journalist posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Newcastle have rejected an approach from Juventus for Lloyd Kelly. Although Eddie Howe wants Kelly to stay, Juventus are expected to make a formal bid.”