Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique.

The Brazilian is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old has done quite well for the Brazilian club and his performances have attracted the attention of European clubs as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get a deal done for him this month. The player is valued at around €30 million as per Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness). It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are ready to pay up. There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to afford him.

They need more quality and depth in the wide areas, and Henrique would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. The player was linked with a move to Liverpool last year.

Luiz Henrique could fancy Newcastle switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the South American and he will look to test himself in English football. Newcastle have an ambitious project and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

The Magpies need another attacker to support the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Newcastle will be hoping to secure a top-four finish this season, and Henrique could certainly help them push for Champions League qualification in the remaining months of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace and Nottingham decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player. All three clubs could be exciting destinations for the player. Regular football in England could help him develop further.

The Brazilian is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take a new step and join a big club. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.