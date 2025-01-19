Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Atlanta United are reportedly keen on signing the Leicester City attacker Odsonne Edouard.

The striker is currently on loan at Leicester City from Crystal Palace and he has failed to live up to the expectations. It appears that the MLS outfit have now submitted a £15 million offer to sign the player, as per Alan Nixon.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace and Leicester decide to terminate his loan spell mutually and let the player move on permanently. Edouard needs a fresh start in order to get his career back on track and a move to the MLS could be ideal for him.

He has not been able to make the desired impact in the Premier League and a move away from England could help him recapture his form and confidence. He was a prolific goalscorer during his time in Scotland and he will be hoping to get back to his best once again.

Atlanta United need attacking reinforcements and Edouard could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The player will be desperate to get back to his best and his hunger to succeed will be an added bonus for them.

Edouard needs a fresh start

A move to the MLS will be an exciting opportunity for the player to prove himself in another league and he will look to showcase his qualities in the United States if the transfer goes through.

£15 million is a substantial offer for a player who has not been at his best for a while and it would not be surprising if Crystal Palace are tempted to sell him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.

The French attacker is yet to make an appearance since the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy as the club’s new manager and it is clear that he is not a key part of the Dutch manager’s plans. It would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways.